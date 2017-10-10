Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for NC's first Montessori high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The first public Montessori high school in the state held its ceremonial ribbon cutting in Charlotte Tuesday.

John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori School is located in the former J.T. Williams location on Carmine Street.

“This has been a dream of our Montessori community for many years,” said school principal Sophia Hazlehurst.

CMS administrators tell NBC Charlotte the opening of this school came after Montessori families advocated for a high school option.

“We had like a hallway before and everybody was so cramped and now we are having like a greenhouse, and classrooms, we have a whole dome gym," said sophomore Zayna Sheridan. "We're going to have chickens soon. We got so much more potential than we had in our hallway.”

“We have now our own elective team of teachers so we’re able to see a lot more integration of the curriculum,” says Hazlehurst.

CMS has four Montessori schools for Pre-K through sixth-grade students: Chantilly, Highland Mill, Park Road and Trillium Springs. The Montessori program for seventh and eighth-grade students was added at Sedgefield in 2010.

Grades seven through 10 will be housed at the John Taylor Williams Secondary Montessori School.

“We also I think demonstrated that we can repurpose and reuse a facility, which I think is huge,” said CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox. “There are houses around here. There are businesses around here. Having a vibrant public school in the neighborhood, I think lifts everybody up.”

An open house for prospective families is scheduled for Thursday.

