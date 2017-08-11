TRENDING VIDEOS
-
two-year-old SC boy hospitalized from spider bite
-
Man killed in double shooting
-
Grumpy Cat comes to Charlotte
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
SC inmate goes FB live from prison, brandishes weapon
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Man charged with west Charlotte homicide
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
What $40 will buy at the PGA Championship
More Stories
-
CMPD engages community with 'Waves of Change' programAug 11, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
Rock Hill Schools looking to hire more teachers for…Aug 11, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor SwiftAug 11, 2017, 7:52 p.m.