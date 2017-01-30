Special needs parents fear CMS' proposed changes

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some parents of kids with special needs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have formed a task force to fight back against proposed changes to the programs that serve their kids.

CMS says the goal is to get kids to their neighborhood or home schools, but parents say that’s not always the best option for kids with special needs.

Like most grandparents, Patricia and Richard Glassen love seeing their grandson LR competing in sports.

Patricia says, “All weekend has been talking about this and last night he was outside practicing layups.”

A freshman at East Meck High, he's competing in a Special Olympics tournament for CMS students with special needs. LR has severe learning disabilities that mean he can't read and struggles to talk.

All the kids here are in programs that CMS is looking to change for the next school year.

Richard says, “We're simply asking them to slow down a year, tell us what they are doing.”

Right now, kids with special needs that can't be fully mainstreamed are assigned to special classes for what's called "exceptional children" or "EC", where the kids are all together, but CMS wants to break up those clustered classes and instead send kids to their homeschool.

“My concern is they are going to go into a program they can't get money for and then available resources of special education are not going to be there,” Richard explains.

Glassen and his wife help raise LR, and they say CMS hasn't been very open or clear about the changes planned for the special needs programs or "SAC", "special academic curriculum".

“I don't understand how you could duplicate the SAC program at every school,” Patricia adds.

A spokeswoman for CMS says they've held a handful of meetings to help inform parents and that kids already in the program won't be impacted-- the changes will only impact incoming students.

LR's grandparents say without the program he's in now, he wouldn't be the happy, well-adjusted teen he is today.

“I think he'd be floundering.”

The parents are meeting again Monday night and are hoping to continue to fight the changes, but a CMS spokeswoman says the changes are pretty much a done deal and in accordance with federal law.

