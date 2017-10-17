Special program gives kids the chance to read to shelter dogs

Kids with a shelter dog at a Arizona Humane Society summer camp. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

Children can "Read Fur Fun" this weekend.

The special literacy program, offered by the Arizona Humane Society, gives children ages 8-11 a chance to not only practice their reading, but to socialize with shelter dogs too.

It's a win-win, the Arizona Humane Society says. The program is a way to improve your child's reading skills while enriching the lives of the animal shelter's dogs.

Registration is $10 per child.

"In exchange for reading aloud to our pets," the Arizona Humane Society writes, "your child will receive a few wet kisses and lots of puppy and kitty love!"

For more information and to register your child, visit the Arizona Humane Society’s website.

