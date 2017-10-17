Special program gives kids the chance to read to shelter dogs

Children can "Read Fur Fun" this weekend.
The special literacy program, offered by the Arizona Humane Society, gives children ages 8-11 a chance to not only practice their reading, but to socialize with shelter dogs too.
It's a win-win, the Arizona Humane Society says. The program is a way to improve your child's reading skills while enriching the lives of the animal shelter's dogs.
Registration is $10 per child.
"In exchange for reading aloud to our pets," the Arizona Humane Society writes, "your child will receive a few wet kisses and lots of puppy and kitty love!"
For more information and to register your child, visit the Arizona Humane Society’s website.
