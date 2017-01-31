State lawmakers may reverse course on class size law

File photo

One of the state General Assembly's first significant acts this year may be a U-turn.

Support appears to be building for legislation sponsored by Rep. Chuck McGrady to significantly ease restrictions on class size in kindergarten through third grade for the 2017-18 school year.

The 2016 measure approved in the state budget bill as legislators were rushing to finish their regular session mandated smaller classes but did not appropriate enough money to hire teachers needed to make the switch.

McGrady, R-Henderson, and others said research shows smaller classes improve student achievement in lower grades. But legislators did not think through the mandate's consequences, he said.

"We were moving fast," he said.

Officials at school systems in Western North Carolina and the rest of the state say that unless the restrictions are lifted, they would have to scale back the number of teachers in "non-core" subjects like art, music, physical education and foreign languages to free up money to hire more teachers. Administrators also would have to expand class sizes in grades four through 12, or look to local governments for more money, school officials said.

"We value ... smaller class size, but I don't think (legislators) realized the ripple effect that this would have," said Scott Rhodes, chief human resources officer for Henderson County schools.

Henderson County schools would have to hire 48 additional teachers at an annual cost of $2.5 million to meet the legislative mandate, Rhodes said. It would take a little less than $1 million at a minimum to buy and equip modular classrooms to house the extra classes, he said.

He is one of many school officials hoping it doesn't come to that.

McGrady's bill would still require schools to have smaller classes in early grades than they must now, but the added expense would be much less than they now face.

Some school officials and legislators say they hope the General Assembly will take quick action before too much work is done to draw up school district budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins in June. The House appears to be ready to act, but it's not clear what position the Senate will take.

Didn't see it coming

For now, state law says the average class size in kindergarten through third grade for a public school system can't exceed 21 students and no class can be larger than 24 pupils. Those are the limits that apply to the current school year.

If the General Assembly leaves the changes it made in 2016 in place, the limit on average class size would range from 16 to 18, depending on the grade, and the maximum number of students per class would be 19 to 21. Those rules would take effect with the start of the 2017-18 school year.

McGrady's bill would tighten the limits in existing law, but not nearly as much as the General Assembly's action last year did. His bill says the systemwide average maximum would be 19 to 21 and the limit on class size would be 22 to 24.

Lori Caudle, an associate professor in Western Carolina University's Department of Human Services who specializes in early childhood education, is one of several people who said it is clear smaller classes are good for young students.

"Lower ratios in the early grades does provide long-term benefits for children academically and socially. Some of those last for their lifetimes," she said.

But making classes smaller requires a strategy, time and money, she said.

"Any hasty decision like this is really concerning," she said of changes approved last year. "There's clearly going to be some good programs cut."

School officials have to make sure they have sufficient classrooms and enough well-qualified teachers and usually phase in the changes over a few years' time, Caudle said. Some school districts in various parts of the country have moved toward dramatically smaller class sizes only to backpedal because they could not find enough good teachers or decided the initiative was too expensive, she said.

Good teachers are already in short supply and if last year's law stands, "These districts are going to have to hire less qualified teachers because of the teacher shortage," Caudle said.

There is little evidence those issues got much attention last year before the General Assembly acted, although it is unknown what discussions occurred behind closed doors.

The provision first appeared in the Senate version of the budget bill June 1, after it had already passed the House. Both legislative chambers approved a compromise bill with the class size restrictions intact a month later.

It appears legislators were focused on other issues, said Keith Poston, head of the pro-education lobby Public School Forum of North Carolina, and Terry Stoops, director of education studies at the conservative John Locke Foundation in Raleigh.

Negative consequences "caught a lot of legislators by surprise," Stoops said. "If there were any discussions, they were private discussions that occurred in (party) caucus" meetings.

Poston said the class size issue is an example of why critics say the General Assembly should debate policy issues in separate legislation instead of inserting them into the must-pass budget bill, which ran to 209 pages last year and was accompanied by a 345-page explanatory report. If legislators had asked school officials to comment on the change, problems would have surfaced sooner, he said.

"There wasn't actually a committee meeting (on class size limits). There wasn't testimony," Poston said.

"It was kind of shoved in the budget and passed," said Shannon Reese, a South Asheville parent who has been lobbying legislators to reverse the 2016 action. "I think something that affects all 115 districts across the state should be publicly debated."

That budget bill generally does not contain money for spending after the end of the current fiscal year, but school officials say they have received no assurances that the 2017-18 state budget will contain money for more teachers to meet the new limits. In any event, it's likely to be adopted in the summer, when planning for the next school year is under way, and sometimes legislators don't agree on a budget until after school has already started.

Who pays?

Support for making changes to deal with the issue is strong in the House. A bill identical to McGrady's passed the House 66-21 during a three-day special session the Republican-led General Assembly held in December to reduce the powers of incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The Senate, however, did not take up the bill.

McGrady said he has heard concerns about the issue from senators in recent weeks. Local school officials say they have been lobbying their legislators.

"Generally everybody agrees that in a good world, we would have a move to lower class sizes for younger kids" but that the limits in place now are not workable, McGrady said. In addition to the need for teachers the 2016 change creates, "It's not like (school systems) can just turn on a dime and add class space," he said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said in a statement provided to the Citizen-Times that Republican senators will talk about the issue but did not indicate whether the Senate is likely to take any action during its regular session already underway.

"Research has repeatedly shown that lowering class sizes in the early grades is key to helping our students achieve better academic outcomes, and that’s why last year’s state budget included a class size reduction along with new funding to hire close to 450 additional first-grade teachers across the state," Berger said. "Some members have heard concerns from local school districts on this issue, and Senate Republicans will need to review and discuss the feedback they’ve received in the coming weeks."

The number of new teachers school districts say they would need to hire to comply with the class size limits without impacting other programs dwarfs the 450 teachers Berger said the General Assembly approved last year.

Wake County officials said they would have to hire 460 teachers -- the equivalent of 12 elementary schools -- and Durham County officials say they would need 100 more teachers to meet the limits, The News and Observer of Raleigh reported earlier this month.

Closer to home, Buncombe County Superintendent of Schools Tony Baldwin said his system would need nearly $4.5 million and about 80 teachers.

Smaller classes in early grades are "so important from a foundation standpoint, but it's also an unfunded mandate, and that's where the issue is," he said.

Schools are still trying to bolster employment rolls after budget cuts imposed during the last recession, he said, and finding space for additional elementary grade classrooms "could certainly be a challenge."

If county schools are forced to comply with the limits without help from the state or more money from county government, the impact would be felt in all grades, not just kindergarten through third grade, he said.

Buncombe schools' budget for the current fiscal year is $260.4 million. "When you get into talking about a reduction of $4.5 million, there's only so many places you can go," Baldwin said.

McGrady's bill would dramatically ease the additional burden the 2016 law would put on Buncombe schools, he said, but would not eliminate it. Instead of hiring 80 new teachers, schools would need 11 more, he said.

In Macon County, schools Superintendent Chris Baldwin said the limits would require seven to nine additional teachers for early grades at a cost of $340,000 to $450,000 annually.

He said he doesn't know where the system would put the extra classes or how much that would cost.

Chris Baldwin said Macon schools would probably ask county government to cover the additional expenses of hiring teachers, but he said he doesn't know whether county commissioners would go along. He and other school officials say they hope the General Assembly acts quickly on the issue so they will know where things stand before county governments adopt their budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year in June.

The traditional division of responsibility for school costs has been for local governments to provide school buildings and other facilities and for the state to pay for teachers, school workers and other operating costs like textbooks. Some local officials would prefer that county governments not have to shoulder the burden of hiring additional teachers - and there is no guarantee counties would agree to do so - saying state government should provide funds to meet a directive it is imposing.

Cut or shift?

School officials say reducing the number of teachers teaching art, music, drama, PE and foreign languages to free up money for more teachers for early grade classes is not a good option, even if it is the one they would have to take if the state does not act.

"In Henderson County schools, we value the education of the entire child. It would not be acceptable for us not to offer physical education or the arts," said Rhodes, the county's human resources director.

Caudle, the WCU professor, said such classes should not be regarded as frills.

"We know that children learn through a variety of ways" and schools now integrate instruction in subjects like reading and mathematics with arts classes, she said.

Reese doesn't want to see arts and music classes reduced at the South Asheville schools where she volunteers.

"Some children don't learn the same. In some cases, art, music and PE provide learning in other ways that translate back into the classroom," she said.

Stoops also supported arts education and said legislators should not be mandating class sizes to local districts.

"School systems are in the best position to be able to allocate funds," he said.

Poston said the General Assembly should solve the problem by being more generous with school funding.

"It seems that everything has to be a trade-off," he said. "How about we fully fund education first and let other things fight over what's left? ... You can have smaller class sizes and PE and art teachers if education is the priority."

