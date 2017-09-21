String of assaults at high schools spark concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are questions about school safety after a series of assaults.

Right now, police are investigating everything from a student hitting a school employee to assaulting another student.

The cases happened at three different schools just this week. Police have made arrests in two of the three cases.

Now, NBC Charlotte is digging into the numbers to see how often school assaults are happening.

School is back with a bang at Harding University High School. A year after video showed a big brawl involving an educator, there is more bad behavior at the school this year.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the seventh time for allegedly punching a school employee in the face on Tuesday.

NBC Charlotte talked to Pamela Merritt, whose son just graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. She also has nephews that went to Harding University High School.

Merritt puts responsibility for bad behavior on their parents.

“You learn from home, that’s your first teacher,” says Merritt.

On the same day, another assault happened at Mallard Creek High School. A 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a classroom.

In a third case, police say someone threw an object at a school employee and spit on another employee at James Martin Middle School.

NBC Charlotte looked into the numbers on school assaults. In the 2015-2016 school year, there were more than 300 assaults on school personnel at CMS, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The numbers also show people were seriously injured in three cases and two cases involved a weapon.

In 2015, another video emerged at East Mecklenburg High School. It appeared to show a teacher pulling off a student’s hat and the student responding by swiping at the teacher’s glasses.

“That is horrible, that’s really horrible,” one woman told NBC Charlotte after seeing the video at the time.

CMS didn’t wish to comment on the behavior of its students, but instead referred NBC Charlotte to the school district’s code of conduct.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in any of the cases. Police are still investigating.

