Teacher cleared of assault allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local elementary school teacher has been cleared of wrongdoing following allegations of religious-based mistreatment of a student.
Celeste Spears-Ellis, the principal of David Cox Road Elementary School, said in a letter home to parents Friday that the teacher, identified only as Ms. Simpson, will be returning to the classroom after a thorough investigation found the claims to be unfounded.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) alleged a Muslim kindergarten student was harassed and assaulted by his teacher, Ms. Simpson.
Just before Thanksgiving, CAIR sent a letter to North Carolina State Board of Education's superintendent saying the 5-year-old was subjected to relentless bullying and harassment by both his classmates and teacher.
Examples listed in the letter included the teacher making the kindergarten student wear a heavy backpack throughout the day, repeatedly called him a "bad Muslim boy," bullying by fellow students and harsh treatment.
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office reviewed the findings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Investigation and concluded that "there is no evidence of an assault other than the complainant's report."
