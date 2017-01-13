Teacher cleared of assault allegations

Officials say that every employee who comes in contact with children in Rock Hill schools will be required to take special training to identify signs of sexual abuse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local elementary school teacher has been cleared of wrongdoing following allegations of religious-based mistreatment of a student.

Celeste Spears-Ellis, the principal of David Cox Road Elementary School, said in a letter home to parents Friday that the teacher, identified only as Ms. Simpson, will be returning to the classroom after a thorough investigation found the claims to be unfounded.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) alleged a Muslim kindergarten student was harassed and assaulted by his teacher, Ms. Simpson.

Just before Thanksgiving, CAIR sent a letter to North Carolina State Board of Education's superintendent saying the 5-year-old was subjected to relentless bullying and harassment by both his classmates and teacher.

Examples listed in the letter included the teacher making the kindergarten student wear a heavy backpack throughout the day, repeatedly called him a "bad Muslim boy," bullying by fellow students and harsh treatment.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office reviewed the findings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Investigation and concluded that "there is no evidence of an assault other than the complainant's report."

