Teens try to raise awareness about dating violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One in three students will be abused by someone they are dating. It’s a shocking statistic that 81% of parents admit they had no idea it was an issue.

Tuesday night, a local group of teenagers took the first step to changing that.

Wednesday marks the start of teen dating violence awareness month-- a campaign many admittedly didn’t even know existed. But one group of high school seniors want you to know how big an issue this really is.

“I’m thinking, like out of our school, one and three is 900 students,” said Independence High School senior Haley Love.

Haley is a part of a team of seniors from Independence who are trying to raise awareness about teen dating violence.

They organized a booth at their basketball game Tuesday to spread the word.

“There are people-- at least 12 people on this team-- who love you and support you and genuinely want the best for you,” she said.

1.5-million high school students will be physically abused by a dating partner this year.

"I’m sure out of all the people I know there are some that are being abused,” said senior Jabari Moore, who was also a part of the group. “I don’t think enough parents know.”

“Love is respect and not abuse or any other type of violence,” he added.

February is teen violence dating awareness month. There are several events planned across the Carolinas to raise awareness, including:

Feb. 11 Forward4Love Event Join us at Label Charlotte (900 NC Music Factory Blvd.) from 4-7 p.m. for free food from The Improper Pig, a live DJ, dance floor, slam poetry, Valentine’s Day dinner giveaways and more. Feb. 13-17 Respect Week This is an opportunity to host an event at your school or organization. Check out the Respect Week Guide for information and resources. Feb. 14 Wear #Orange4Love Day Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and promote healthy relationships by posting photos with the hashtag #Orange4LoveDay on social media sites. Feb. 17 National Respect Announcement Participants are encouraged to share this announcement to engage young people and help end dating abuse.

