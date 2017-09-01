Troubling student prank leaves parents concerned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a troubling alert for parents about a local school prank.

Police say one student was going around trying to fist bump other students using a pin tack at Kennedy Middle School. NBC Charlotte talked to the mother of a 13-year-old student about what happened to her son.

Off camera, she said one of her biggest concerns is about disease because her son was bleeding from the pin tack. She wants other parents to be more aware of what their children are doing in school.

The police report shows the teenager’s hand was bleeding after he high-fived someone with a pin tack between their fingers. The 13 year-old boy was treated by a doctor for minor injuries.

The same person was pricking other students by knuckle bumping them around the hallway.

Over the years, NBC Charlotte has reported on other troubling school pranks.

In 2015, students at Lake Norman High School began reporting someone appeared to be taking over their computers. Authorities say a student shared the administrative password with his friends, eventually accessing 33 student computers.

The same year, a group of students broke into Lincolnton High School. Police say they spread vegetable oil and let some chickens loose in the building.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is not investigating the latest incident at Kennedy Middle School as criminal case.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District did not comment about potential punishment. They told NBC Charlotte if a student’s behavior violates code of conduct they’ll be disciplined accordingly.

© 2017 WCNC.COM