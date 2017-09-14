CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two people was injured after a CMS bus was involved with in an accident at the intersection of Toddville Road and Old Mt Holly Road in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The bus was delivering students back home from Waddell Language Academy when it collided with a Ford F-150 truck. The crash stopped traffic for several minutes.

The two people who were transported are being treated for minor injuries. CMS has confirmed to NBC Charlotte that one was a student who was treated as a precaution.

Officials have confirmed there were a total 11 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

In an unrelated incident, a vehicle rear-ended a bus at the intersection of Providence and Alberto road Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the second crash, and it is still unknown whether there were any students on board at the time.

