UNCC investigating 'colored' sign hung above water fountain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of North Carolina Charlotte officials are investigating the posting of a racially offensive sign on campus Wednesday night.

A sign reading 'colored' was allegedly placed above a water fountain on the UNCC campus sometime Wednesday evening, according to a statement by the school.

UNCC says Housing and Residence Life staff members, the Dean of Students Office, and Police and Public Safety departments have been looking into the matter.

Tracey Allsbrook, the UNCC student body president, tweeted her reaction to the photo, calling on all to stand up against 'hatred in any form.'





UNCC's statement also says that all University buildings have been canvassed and security camera footage is being reviewed in relation to the posting of the sign.

It is believed that the image of the sign was initially posted on Snapchat, with the caption "wait a minute..." typed across the photo.

