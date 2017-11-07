Voters approve CMS' $922 million bond package

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mecklenburg County voters approved Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' $922 million bond package.

With 114 of 195 precincts reported, over 73 percent of voters said yes while about 26 percent said no Tuesday night.

School officials said approval of the bond will allow CMS to relieve 20 schools of overcrowding and ultimately pay for 17 new schools.

“We are very grateful to the citizens of Mecklenburg County for the support given to our kids,” said Dr. Clayton Wilcox, superintendent of CMS. “The approval of the bond request means we can begin improving schools and creating better opportunities for our students and teachers – and we’re ready to go to work.”

The bond will fund the creation of 10 entirely new schools, seven replacement schools and 12 renovation projects.

“The approval of the bond means that we will be able to expand access to some of our most popular programs,” Dr. Wilcox said. “We’ll also be able to create and provide learning spaces worthy of our students and our staff, expanding the scope of teaching and learning across the district.”

