W. Charlotte afterschool program closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- When the final school bell rings each day at Thomasboro Academy, a K-8 school located in west Charlotte, more than 80 children make their way to an afterschool program.

The program provides tutoring and help with homework, fun activities, healthy snacks, dinner and free door-to-door transportation home at 6 p.m.

“I work, my wife works-- it’s very helpful because of the hours. I work 10-hour shifts. So to be able to know that he’s going to get out of school and have somewhere to go that’s productive, I really appreciate that,” says Bryan Herron, whose 8-year-old son attends the program.

But as of January 31, the program is ending and parents say they were given just 30-days notice to find alternative care.

“What options do I have for him to take advantage of now? I’m reaching out to relatives, but I may have to cut my hours so I can be home with him. Financially, I don’t really have the extra income,” says Herron.

At Thomasboro Academy, only 33-percent students perform at or near grade level and many of the families in the area live near or at the poverty line. City councilwoman LaWana Mayfield, who represents the district, says unemployment rates in the area are high and in many cases both parents have to work.

Afterschool care at Thomasboro is offered by the non-profit organization, Greater Enrichment Project, Inc. The organization offers similar programs at two other CMS schools including Ashley Park Elementary and Merry Oaks International Academy, but say only the program at Thomasboro is being affected.

“The program is a safety net program that encourages kids and encourages them to be the best that they can be. We track their academic progress and we work closely with our school partners,” says the GEP’s executive director, Bronica Glover.

The organization is primarily supported through a grant from the city of Charlotte’s Neighborhood and Business Services, but also relies on donations and funding from community groups and businesses.

Earlier this year, the contract with one of their main community contributors was set to expire and the two were unable to agree on new contract terms.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the “the school is working diligently to assist to find alternative after school care for the students".

But in the meantime, parents whose children attend the afterschool program are desperate to keep it going until at least the end of this school year. To do so, they need to raise $75,000 by January 31. A GoFundMe page has been set-up to collect donations.

They say they know it’s a far-fetched goal, but say they have to try for the sake of the children.

“The children need to stay in GEP. The activities they provide-- these kids otherwise would be on the streets. And they feed them dinner here. A lot of parents depend on that, too,” says mother Dianne Williams, who has two children in the program.

