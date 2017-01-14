Former Winston-Salem State student, NC teacher surprised on Ellen

Michael Bonner is an inspiring second grade teacher at North Carolina's South Greenville Elementary, where a majority of students have difficult home lives and many are homeless. When Ellen heard about how Mr. Bonner's unique, rap-filled teaching methods encourage students to go above and beyond, she couldn't wait to meet him — and give his school a spectacular surprise!

Bonner spent two years as a student-athlete at Winston-Salem State University before transferring to Elizabeth City State University.

Friday, he spoke to WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright, via Skype. He said he still can't believe just how much the work of him and his students is paying off.

"It all started from an idea," he said. "All of this taking place came from one single idea, and that idea was find a way to help your babies learn."

Show producers saw Bonner and his class' music video and wanted to feature him in an upcoming series about teachers. A crew went to Bonner's school to interview him and his students, and Bonner was invited to sit in the audience of a show that aired Thursday afternoon.

Bonner said everything was normal, until the end of the show.

"I get to that show, and in the last moment, right after the commercial, I see Ellen turn and look at me like this," he said. "And as soon as she turned away, the cameras rolled."

After the break, Ellen said, "There's a teacher in our audience today who has no idea he's about to be sitting here. Michael Bonner come on down."

She invited Bonner on stage, showed him a message from his students, who were back home in Greenville. But, the fun didn't stop there. DeGeneres surprised Bonner and his school with a $25,000 check from Walmart and a GoFundMe account that's already raised more than $30,000 for improvements at South Greenville Elementary.

The show also donated tablets, drones and other gadgets to the school.





Ellen is encouraging all her fans and viewers to help support second grade teacher Michael Bonner and his students at South Greenville Elementary! South Greenville is a Title I elementary school in Greenville, NC, based in a neighborhood with a 100% poverty rate.

Despite the circumstances, the students are resilient in their pursuit of education, and led by amazing teachers like Mr Bonner.

Find out how you can help Greenville Elementary School, here: http://gofundme.com/Greenville

Bonner told Ellen the school is in dire need of funding and materials, as many of the students are homeless and have very difficult home lives. Through unique and fun lesson plans and activities (like educational rap videos!), he has found ways to reach his students and make a difference.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY