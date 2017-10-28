WCNC
Elon University Student Found Dead: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:12 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

ELON, N.C. -- Police say an Elon University student was found dead on Saturday afternoon. 

Elon Police say officers responded to 216 Foster Drive to investigated a report of a man's body around noon. 

Officers identified the body as Breslin Wiley of Moseley, Virginia. Police say Wiley was an Elon University student. 

Further information was not provided. Police are still investigating. 

 

