Emma Stone tops 'Forbes' highest paid actresses list for 2017

(USA TODAY) -- Emma Stone is the highest paid actress of 2017, Forbes' announced along with a full list of top earning actresses Wednesday.

Stone scored the spot thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land, which brought in $445.3 million at the global box office and helped the 28-year-old bank $26 million pre-tax.

After accepting her Academy Award, the actress said she knew what it was like to audition over and over again, according to Forbes. That empathy may have been just the right ingredient for her to succeed in her role as struggling actress Mia in La La Land.

Jennifer Aniston snagged second place with $25.5 million, which Forbes attributed in part to her various endorsement deals, and Jennifer Lawrence came in third with $24 million. Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) also made the top five.

