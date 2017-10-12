Prison employees injured, schools on lockdown after attempted NC prison escape

(Photo: NCPS)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Multiple people were injured and schools were placed on lockdown after an attempted escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

According to North Carolina Public Safety, fires were set in the prison sewing plant, where approximately 30 inmates work.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

According to Peter Sengenberger from Sentara Healthcare, six people were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Sentara asks that family of the injured avoid the campus.

Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lockdown.

In order to keep students safe, those who ride the bus were brought back to schools because of the threat of inmates possibly being loose in the area. They also did not want students to be home alone during this incident.

After school events and athletics at Northside, ECMS and PCHS have been cancelled.





(Photo: Snapchat)

