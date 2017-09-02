Ric Flair tweets 'I Ain't Dead Yet,' promises return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLTX) - The Nature Boy wants all of his fans to know: he's back!

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair tweeted a short video Saturday to reassure fans after his recent health scare that he's on the mend.

"Hey to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, WOOO! is back up and running. Looking as only as I can look. I want to tell all my fans out there thank you for all the love, support and I will see you in a very, very, very, very very, near future. WOOO!'

He also wrote above it the following message that used a bit...saltier language.

"I'm backkk! Thanks to everyone for the support these past couple weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother [bleep] WOOO!"

Flair has been dealing with a serious medical issue that led to his hospitalization last month. In a recent interview, his daughter Charlotte Flair, said that the ordeal had been "the hardest two weeks I have had."

Triple H, another wrestling legend who's now an executive with the WWE, said on ESPN Flair had been in a "very bad place," and it was a "miracle" that he survived.

