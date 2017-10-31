Watch Luke Bryan crash the wedding of two super fans

Country star Luke Bryan had some fun recently when he crashed the wedding party of two of his biggest fans — and even busted a few moves on the dance floor with them.

The new "American Idol" judge was taping the show with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in Savannah, Georgia, over the weekend when he heard super fans McKenna Neidlinger Lipski and Austin Lipski were getting hitched nearby.

In a video shared by the show's producers, Bryan, 41, explained, “We just did a day of auditions and we found out that like, two minutes away, there’s a real, live wedding happening.

“We heard that they’re big fans of mine so we’re going to go have some fun and crash a wedding real quick,” added the star.

The singer and his "Idol" crew listened outside the doors of the reception until they heard Bryan's song "Crash My Party" begin. When Bryan stepped through the door to surprise the bride and groom, he was met with wild whoops and cheers.

"I couldn’t believe it," Neidlinger Lipski, who's seen Bryan twice in concert, told People.

After embracing the newlyweds, Bryan popped the cork of a champagne bottle he brought along and toasted the happy couple. Then, the fun-loving singer had the wedding DJ cue up his hit "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" and encouraged everyone to strut their stuff beside him on the dance floor.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM