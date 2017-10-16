ZZ Top cancels concert at South Carolina State Fair

(Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) - Legendary rockers ZZ Top have cancelled their concert their upcoming performance at the South Carolina State Fair.

The band was scheduled to perform Oct. 18 at the Pepsi Grandstand, but the band’s management informed fair officials Monday that the group was cancelling its current tour.

It's the second straight year the band has backed out. Last year, ZZ Top didn't perform because of an injury to one of their bandmembers.

Fair officials say all ZZ Top tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. They point out, though, that the tickets can still be used for State Fair admission any day of the fair, which continues through Oct. 22.

ZZ Top was one of six musical acts set to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand this year.

This year’s remaining concerts include Chris Young at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, TobyMac at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Sabrina Carpenter at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Chris Young tickets are $30. Sabrina Carpenter and TobyMac tickets are $15. All Grandstand tickets include fair admission. They can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org or at the Pepsi Grandstand Box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, if available.

“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we encourage our patrons to come out and enjoy our remaining shows,” said State Fair manager, Gary Goodman.

