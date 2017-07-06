Escaped, dangerous SC inmate captured

(Photo: SC Dept. of Corrections)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Department of Correction say they have captured a dangerous escaped inmate.

The agency sent a tweet a little after 5 a.m. Friday, saying they have apprehended 46-year-old Jimmy Causey.

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

Causey got away from Lieber Correctional in Dorchester County just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of his escape are still under investigation.

Causey was in prison on a life sentence for a kidnapping violation from Richland County. Causey escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding Columbia attorney Jack Swerling and his family at gunpoint in their home.

© 2017 WLTX-TV