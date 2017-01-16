13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Charlotte

Martin Luther King, Jr. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: -, 2004 AFP)

Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at one of these events around Charlotte between Saturday, January 14th, 2017, and Tuesday, January 17th. Most are free to attend. Make sure to follow each link for the necessary details.

Saturday, January 14th

City of Charlotte MLK Holiday Parade

10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

9th and North Tryon to Stonewall and South Tryon.

More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate. Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the CMS MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups.

MLK P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grady Cole Center, 310 North Kings Drive

Tickets: $4.50 to 9 p.m.

Featuring:

- 1:00pm West Charlotte NC vs Andrew Jackson SC Girls

- 3:00pm West Charlotte NC vs Andrew Jackson SC Boys-

- 5:00pm Rock Hill SC vs Northwood Temple Academy Fayetteville NC Girls

- 7:00pm First Assembly NC vs Northwood Temple Academy Fayetteville NC Boys

Also a college fair.

Hands-On Charlotte

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlotte’s annual MLK Call to Service offers a variety of ways to serve the community. Follow the above link and sign up for family-friendly volunteer opportunities at three local schools (East Mecklenburg High School, Piedmont Open IB Middle School, and Blythe Elementary School.)

Family Fun Day at Charlotte Museum of History

1 p.m.to 4 p.m.

Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive.

- Internationally renowned Kojo Bey of Drums4Life will lead drum circle activities.

- Emmy-winning spoken word poet and world-ranked Poetry Slam performer Bluz will perform.

- Fanny Flono will give a special talk on Martin Luther King Jr. in Charlotte. Flono is a Museum board member and an award-winning career journalist who retired from The Charlotte Observer after 30 years.

- Local artist Cavallo Moore will engage attendees in a collective art project.

Free.

Sunday, January 15th

Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Celebration

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Levine Museum of the New South

200 East 7th Street

Engage in discussion and reflection with films, talk-backs, and a panel related to our newest exhibit K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace, which opens on January 13 and explores the complicated history of policing, protest, and community response.

Admission to the Levine Museum is free today.

MLK Concert–Bridging Musical Worlds

5 p.m.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

This jazz and classical concert is a collaboration between ‘A Sign Of The Times’ of the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra String Quartet and the College of Arts + Architecture at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Tickets are $5. Follow above link to purchase tickets.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Marshall Park

800 East 3rd Street

This event, which occurs on the actual birth date of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., commemorates the life and death of Dr. King. The brief service includes a wreath-laying ceremony.

Monday, January 16th

23rd Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast

8 a.m.

NASCAR Hall of Fame

400 East Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Keynote speaker is Mike Wiley, actor, playwright, director.

Tickets are $45 and on sale at McCrorey Family YMCA. A limited number will be available for purchase the day of the event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Food Lion Presents: MLK Celebration at the Gantt Center

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Art + Culture

551 South Tryon Street

The day will include panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings, and more.

Admission to the Gantt Center is free today.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Celebration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Levine Museum of the New South

200 East 7th Street

Enjoy a free day for the family with access to exhibits, crafts, and performances from DNA Muzic, Charlotte Children’s Choir of the Community School of the Arts, and more.

Admission to the Levine Museum is free today.

Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. National Observance

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halton Theater, CPCC, 1206 Elizabeth Avenue

A multimedia display of the arts, featuring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students in spoken word, music and dance performances, as well as their paintings, sculptures and other works of art. The program will engage people of all ages in reflecting on the words of Dr. King as a moral opinion leader.

Free.

Art • Poetry • Music: Celebrating Charlotte’s Black Culture

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road

Celebrate the of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the second Art • Poetry • Music performance of the 2016/17 season. A collaboration with Opera Carolina, David Tang of VOX/Firebird Alliance and Quentin Talley, of On Q Productions, this event will be filled with music, poetry and art.

Free, but register in advance.

Tuesday, January 17th

Past, Present and Future: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

3:30 p.m.

Cone University Center, McKnight Hall

The theme for the 2017 MLK Celebration is Revolutionizing the Dream. The program will feature keynote speaker Congresswoman Alma Adams, recognition of campus partners, and a candle lighting ceremony. There will be a community reception immediately following the program in the Lucas Room.

Free and open to the public.

Charlotte on the Cheap