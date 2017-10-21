44th Carolina BalloonFest takes flight

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A full weekend of hot-air ballooning was in full swing at the Statesville Regional Airport.

Saturday was day two of the 44th annual Carolina Balloonfest. Dozens of balloons took flight as organizers say about 15,000 to 20,000 people were there to enjoy food, drinks and live music.

The event wraps up Sunday for the final day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

