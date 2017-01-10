Bulldog Beauty Pageant benefits local organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Beauty pageants are going to the dogs. Literally.

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew will be hosting the 2017 Bull Dog Beauty Pageant from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The pageant will have multiple categories including prettiest, most handsome, best butt wiggle, Mr. and Mrs. Congeniality, best smile and more.

The 'ruff' competition is open to all bulldog breeds. A $20 fee is required before January 14 to enter a pup. The pageant fee, an entrance fee of $25 and 10% of all bar sales during the event will go towards Bullies 2 the Rescue.

The group's effort is to provide love, welfare and adoption services to English Bulldogs in North Carolina.

"We plan on having some of our fosters up for adoption at the event," said Bullies 2 the Rescue's Cynthia Braden. "Ask for Sally Ann, she's a doll!"

Events at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew have brought in around $7,000 for the rescue group.

All humans must be 21+ to attend. All dogs must be fixed, friendly and up to date on shots. For more information, click here.

