Charlotte event celebrates the life and legacy of MLK Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Monday is a day dedicated to the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

Events to honor Doctor King's work will be held throughout the country. One of those events will be in Uptown Charlotte at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Preparations underway for 23rd annual MLK Prayer Breakfast. #wcnc pic.twitter.com/6w8ho1sN7r — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 16, 2017

More than 1200 attendees are expected to attend including political leaders such as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Congresswoman Alma Adams and Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

The event will benefit the McCrorey YMCA. Executive Director Dena Paulding says proceeds will go their team program and community.

"It benefits our team program to help with college support as well as a path of new beginnings for their educational endeavors whether that be military, college, vocational," Paulding said. This also includes health programs to benefit Diabetes, Live Strong, Cancer and groups aimed assisting the elderly.

