Chinese lantern festival to open at Botanical Gardens

BELMONT, N.C. -- The new Chinese Lanterns exhibit at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens opens Thursday.
More than 800 larger-than-life lanterns will light up the garden every Wednesday through Sunday night through the end of October.
The lanterns range from wild animals of the Serengeti Plains to exotic birds, bugs and life under the sea.
The celebration of Asian culture will also include food, kung fu demonstrations, shadow plays, and authentic Chinese artists.
More information about the festival can be found here.
