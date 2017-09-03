Chinese lantern festival to open at Botanical Gardens

BELMONT, N.C. -- The new Chinese Lanterns exhibit at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens opens Thursday.

More than 800 larger-than-life lanterns will light up the garden every Wednesday through Sunday night through the end of October.

Let me 'bug' you with a couple more photos from the new Chinese lantern exhibit opening Thursday at DSBG @carolinasgarden 🦋🌷🌼😀 pic.twitter.com/lqEtmjVm5E — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 3, 2017

The lanterns range from wild animals of the Serengeti Plains to exotic birds, bugs and life under the sea.

Turn up the volume!

These wild animal lanterns are as fun to listen to as they are to see!



At DSBG @carolinasgarden this morning on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/29Jvas16BO — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) September 3, 2017

The celebration of Asian culture will also include food, kung fu demonstrations, shadow plays, and authentic Chinese artists.





What a beautiful morning to spend at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens! More than 800 Chinese lanterns will light up the... Posted by Diana Rugg WCNC on Sunday, September 3, 2017

