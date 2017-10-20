Family Feud auditions come to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Is your family ready for a Family Feud debut? Your chance is here! The popular game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, will be holding tryouts in Charlotte this November.

According to the website, producers are looking for families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game.

The tryouts are scheduled for Nov.18- Nov. 19 in Charlotte. To be eligible you must have 5 family members (related by blood, marriage or adoption) and be a U.S. citizen or be able to work legally in the United States.

If you are unable to make the tryout dates you can submit a video online.

