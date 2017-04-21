Friends, family organize cookout to honor Anthony Frazier

Submitted photo

CONCORD, N.C. -- Dozens of family, friends and students gathered for a cookout Friday at North Cabarrus Park to honor the memory of a 14-year-old killed in Charlotte.

Anthony Frazier, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was visiting relatives back in January when police said 19-year-old Mangasha Clark shot into his car and killed him.

Anthony Frazier (Photo: CMPD) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

Braden White was close friends with Frazier. White used to throw around the football with his close friend.

"I was sad," White said. "I was asking myself, 'Why would they kill him? He was only 14?"

As he began researching for his eighth-grade community service project, he and his friend, Jordan Anthony, organized a cookout to both honor Anthony and raise money for a memorial in his name at Kannapolis Middle School's new gym.

Their teacher, Steve Fulton, was impressed by his students' drive.

"When an eighth grader is determined, if you step out of their way, they can accomplish some really great things," Fulton said.

