Local art, fashion featured at the Southern Women's Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Southern Women's Show continued its festivities Saturday at the Charlotte Convention Center.

From arts and craft ideas to checking out all the local art and fashion, the show has something for women of all ages.

"We got to see a lot of different prints and candles, and different ways to make things," said one of the girls attending the show. "And we saw the fashion show earlier which was really cool."

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez was featured as the show's special guest.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online.

