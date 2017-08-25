Harvey is now making landfall as Cat. 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Harvey is now making landfall. With winds of 130 and gusts to 160 . Storm surge of possibly over 12 feet. Worst from Aransas Pass to Port Lavaca.

Harvey is expected to stall out once reaching land and sit over southeast Texas into Wednesday. That's nearly 5 days of pounding rain, howling winds and excessive storm surge. Catastrophic flooding is expected.

Locally the coastal nor'easter will gradually develop over the weekend. This will produce rough seas,and showers near the coast. But inland areas will have some nice mild afternoon's Sunday and Monday.

You can track storms and get storm preparations tips anytime on our Hurricane Central page.

