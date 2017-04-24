Family finds a rainbow in a storm of tears

The Bowie family lost their son William "Wills" Lamar Bowie in November 2013 to Trisomy 18. Walt and Lauren Bowie are March of Dimes ambassadors for Jackson. (Photo: Sarah Warnock/For The Clarion-Ledger)

JACKSON, Miss. -- A neighbor texted Walt and Lauren Bowie early on the morning of Nov. 2, 2013: “Go outside and look up."

“It was the most beautiful rainbow you’ve ever seen,” Walt recalls.

"And it was complete, one end to the other," Lauren adds. "It looked like it was right over our house. We took that to mean that the storm was over."

One day earlier, the Bowies’ second child — William “Wills” Lamar Bowie — had died at their home, just 15 days old. He was born with Trisomy 18, a condition caused by abnormal chromosome formation.

Fifty percent of the babies affected do not make it to birth. Ninety percent of the babies who survive birth die before their first birthday.

Lauren’s first pregnancy was flawless. She gave birth to a daughter, Fenley Grace, in February 2011.

And all seemed fine the second time around until she and Walt went for her 25-week ultrasound.

That was the day they began a spiritual walk that would change their lives in countless ways.

“The thing is, we feel blessed to have gone through it,” says Walt, a 34-year-old real estate broker. “It’s been the highlight of our lives. When you tell people that, they think you’re crazy.

“What the world perceives as the most agonizing or difficult problem a person could face turned out to be an honor and a privilege and a gift.”

The Bowies are this year’s Ambassador Family for the March of Dimes Jackson (Miss.) Metro Area. The nonprofit, founded nationally in 1938, is holding its annual March for Babies on April 29 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Mississippi has the highest rate of premature births in the nation, 16.6 percent. It also has the highest mortality rate, with nine out of 1,000 babies dying before their first birthday. The walk is to raise money for research, education and awareness.

"Thanks in part to research funded by the March of Dimes, we were educated about what was ahead for us and our son,” Lauren says. “Even 50 years ago, we would not have known his diagnosis at 25 weeks, as well as not knowing why our son died shortly after birth.

“We were able to provide him with the very best care, we were given statistics that gave us confidence in decision making, as well as medicine for him that made his time here more pleasant for him.”

'Marvelous ... causing wonder'

“Is Walt still here? We need to talk,” Dr. Holt Crews, Lauren’s OB-GYN, said to her after viewing the 25-week ultrasound.

Walt had just gone back to work. Lauren quickly texted him, and he returned.

Crews was about to deliver the devastating news.

“But I already knew,” Lauren says. “The night before, I couldn’t sleep. I went and sat on the floor in the den with my Bible. I had this feeling that something was wrong with our baby. When I closed my eyes, I pictured him with Down Syndrome. And I had a picture in my mind of us gathered around our dining room table and telling our families that the baby was sick but that God was going to be good through this.

“Then I started telling myself, ‘You’re just being a mama. Stop worrying.’ But the next day, the ultrasound nurse didn’t say a whole lot. So I knew.”

Holt told them them the best-case scenario to hope for was Down Syndrome, and the worst case was Trisomy 13 or 18.

That was on a Friday. They got an appointment on Monday with a specialist.

“We spent the weekend digging for Bible verses to give us strength,” Lauren says. “We came up with three — and all three had the word ‘marvelous’ in them.

“So we looked up the definition. It said, ‘causing wonder or astonishment of the highest quality. First rate.’ ”

It became their go-to word. They had it stitched on a pillow they would take to the hospital for Wills' birth.

“Most of these babies are aborted," Lauren says. "The world was saying he was sick and his life wasn’t worth anything, but then God was saying, ‘No, he’s marvelous. And I’m going to write a marvelous story through him.’

“That weekend, from Friday when we found out to the time we visited the specialist, turned out to be so important. We were sort of in the unknown, which can be hard but can also be a beautiful place.”

Jan Moncrief, 66, a leader in Young Life Ministry at Madison-Ridgeland Academy the past 22 years, is not surprised Lauren would say that.

“We met her freshman year, and I knew quickly that this 15-year-old girl had a depth and wisdom and faith way beyond her age,” says Moncrief, one of the first people Lauren reached out to after learning Wills’ diagnosis.

“Lauren was very realistic through it all,” Moncrief says. “She didn’t hide the fact that she was hurting and had a lot of questions. But she was clearly looking and waiting for God’s hand to appear in all of this. She probably mentored me more than I did her, simply because I saw how much faith she had. You just don’t see that in people every day.”

'A little fighter'

Lauren went into labor four weeks premature.

They arrived at Baptist Medical Center near 7 a.m., and around 12:30 p.m. Crews performed a C-section.

“The doctors had prepared us,” Lauren says. “They said, ‘When we cut the umbilical cord, he’s going to die.’

“So they cut the cord, and he lived. We heard his first little cry. Walt got it on video.”

Wills spent five days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. He needed a heart procedure but doctors didn’t believe he was strong enough to survive it.

“Walt and I had lots of decisions to make, and we had family there. Family always has strong opinions,” Lauren says. “So he and I would find a quiet place to ourselves, pray about things, talk about things. And we were always on the same page.”

They chose not to have the heart surgery but opted for “comfort care,” which included a feeding tube and oxygen.

There seemed to be an emergency or two a day.

“Something would happen, and we’d say goodbye to him,” Lauren says, and then manages a smile and big laugh. “And he would just keep on living. He was a little fighter.”

In seconds, he was gone

Wills’ specialist, Dr. Thomas Soltau, had a plan that Walt and Lauren didn’t know about.

Soltau, a neonatal-perinatal medicine specialist with Newborn Associates in Jackson at the time, wanted the couple to experience the joy of taking Wills home.

“(Soltau) had only been (in Jackson) for a short time,” Lauren says, “but when he was at (UAB Hospital in Birmingham) he’d seen about 20 babies with Trisomy 18, which was a ton compared to most doctors. Of that 20, he had sent two home. And neither was a boy.

“But on the sixth day, he said we could take Wills home. We were floored,” Lauren says, and she manages another hearty laugh. “And they did … they sent him home.”

Home to the room his parents had decorated for him. Home to the room next door to his sister’s.

Home to where the rainbow would soon paint the sky.

“When we left the hospital with Wills in the vehicle, we felt like he had won, that he had beaten the odds,” Walt says.

The next 10 days were a swirl of emotions.

“There were some horrible, horrible times. It was awful,” Lauren says. “But it was so rich, too.”

Wills’ monitor, which kept track of his heart and blood pressure, went off a couple of times. Lauren would scoop him out of his crib, pull him close to her and the alarms would go silent.

But on Nov. 1, as Lauren and Walt were having lunch, the monitor went off again. Lauren scooped him up, held him close.

“This time felt different,” she says. “He had like a little convulsion. Not bad. I just kept holding him, and Walt stood beside us.

“The most humble prayer came over me. I said, ‘Lord, I know we don’t deserve it, but please receive our son.’

“In 30 seconds, he was gone.”

Jeff Redding, executive pastor of ministry at Pinelake Church, where Walt and Lauren attend, “was with us every step of the way,” Walt says. “He presided over Wills’ funeral.”

Says Redding: “Wills’ life was 360 of the most amazing hours ever lived on earth … 360 hours that many thought would be horrific and terrifying turned into the most marvelous journey your eyes could believe, because God answered more prayers during that time than I’d seen answered in some people’s lifetime.”

Changed lives, changed marriage

Lauren and Walt, who were married in March 2010, think back to a question they posed to Dr. Crews after finding out Wills had health issues.

“We asked him, ‘What is the biggest physical miracle you’ve ever seen?’ He thought for a minute and said, ‘To see how these babies change the lives of their families,’ ” Lauren says and begins to cry. “At the time, we didn’t like that answer. I was like, ‘Come on, Doc. You’ve got something better than that.’ But now we see the truth in his words. Wills really did change our lives.”

More precisely, Wills changed their marriage.

“Before we had him, we were 100 percent living for ourselves, and our marriage was in a bad place,” Walt says.

“We were fighting a lot. The new had officially worn off,” Lauren says.

The walk with Wills made them appreciate each other more than ever.

“It’s brought us together more than we could have ever imagined,” Walt says. “We’re partners, friends, our biggest encouragers.”

Adds Lauren: “It’s not the way we would have scripted it, but the way it happened has been worth it. At the end of the day, we know — and I mean we know — that this is the life God chose for us. I feel as long as we keep a grasp on that, we’ll be good to go.”

They carried another baby home in August 2015: Emerson Ruth Bowie, who weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, or precisely twice as much as Wills.

She went home to her big brother’s room, newly decorated. She went home to the same crib Wills slept in.

At 18 weeks into the pregnancy, a blood test confirmed Emerson did not have Trisomy 18.

“When Emerson made it to the 16th day, one more than Wills had, I think I cried all day,” she says.

The sad days come less often now.

Instead, Walt and Lauren count blessings they overlooked before Wills, and they always say to anyone who asks they are the parents of three.

Two girls and an amazing little boy.

