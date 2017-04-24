Family finds rainbow in a storm of tears

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two dead in I-77 crash Sunday
-
Team Coverage: Power out and trees down after heavy rain
-
WATCH: Dashcam captures video of toddler falling onto roadway
-
Forecast: Heavy rain Monday
-
Charlotte to repeal Extraordinary Event Ordinance
-
Riders stuck on Carowinds cart
-
Man raped teen, assaulted teen's mom, deputies say
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
"Hidden in plain view" exhibit educating parents
-
BTN11: 13 Reasons Why Concerns - KARE
More Stories
-
13-year-old charged with 2 sex assaultsApr 24, 2017, 3:17 p.m.
-
Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, downed treesApr 24, 2017, 2:16 p.m.
-
Who will police unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County?Apr 24, 2017, 7:13 p.m.