Family of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin back at Animal Planet

NEW YORK (AP) - Crikey! The Irwin family is returning to television's Animal Planet, 11 years after the death of "The Crocodile Hunter" star and family patriarch Steve Irwin.

The network announced Wednesday that Irwin's widow, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert, will work with Animal Planet on television and digital projects that will begin being seen next year.

Animal Planet general manager Patrice Andrews said that a decade after "The Crocodile Hunter" went off the air, people still bring up the series in focus groups.

© 2017 Associated Press