Fancy amenities a major selling point for apartments

Dan Yesenosky/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With more people moving to the Queen City every day, apartment complexes are popping up all over town.

So how do you know which ones are better than others? Well, the fancy amenities are becoming a way to create some differences.

The cost to live somewhere will always be a factor, but the finer things in life have their way of influencing us, too.

"There's a lot of apartments going up but they're filling up quickly," said Bryan Holladay with the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association. "And what distinguishes you from the other apartments?"

Holladay says amenities are becoming a major part of the sales pitch to potential renters.

"It's all about lifestyle," Holladay said. "It's more than just a pool and a workout facility."

The Encore in South Park has virtual workouts that you choose on a touch screen then watch on a TV. You can sign up for massages or sit in a sauna. Even your dog gets a personal spa.

"I personally still think the dog washing station is a crazy amenity to have in an apartment," Holladay said. "But there are so many dogs in apartments that it's kind of needed."

Holladay says these days, renters want high-quality and efficiency. If they can do multiple things in the same place that they live, and those prices are inclusive in their rent, then the benefits are there. He says we should expect even more elaborate amenities in the future.

"There's a huge influx of people moving here and they want to live in the urban spaces," Holladay said. "And the urban spaces grow up and they get taller and they get denser and it's actually a good location for apartments to be in it's where apartments thrive."

Some of the different things Holladay says we could see within the next five years: drones delivering packages to apartments and these complexes having self-driving cars.

