Fast-Food CEO Withdraws Nomination for Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) -Fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder says he's withdrawing his nomination to be U.S. labor secretary.

Pudzer issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon announcing his decision.



Some Republicans said Wednesday they were concerned over his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S. He was set to begin his nomination hearings Thursday.



One Republican senator said more than six GOP senators asked the White House to not go through with Puzder's hearing Thursday because they didn't see themselves voting to confirm him.



Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc. He's been under fire for remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants.

