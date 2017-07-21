10+ ways to beat the heat this weekend

Carolina blue skies and an annual average high temperature of 70.8 degrees encourage plenty of outdoor exploration. Active.com rated the destination among “America’s Best Running Cities” and Trail Runner magazine named it one of the "8 Best Trail Cities." (Photo: Mike Hanson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Looking for something fun to do, but want to avoid the scorching heat?

With temperatures well above average and the heat index pushing into the triple digits, it’s easy to say, “forget it, I’m staying home in the air conditioning.”

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

There are a number of fun activities that are suitable for both families with children, single adults, and those just looking for a fun night out that is both easy on the wallet and out of the elements.

Friday, July 21

Get a pizza for just $3.14 at Your Pie South End’s grand opening

Join Your Pie for their grand opening in South End by chowing down on some cheap pizza. To celebrate the occasion, you can score a pie for just $3.14 (get it?) and register for some fun giveaways, including a year’s worth of pizza!

But hurry, the winner will be announced Friday. Enter the contest by clicking here.

Get in some great people watching at Rooftop 210’s Silent Disco

Rooftop 210 is celebrating Christmas in July with a silent disco party. For those unfamiliar with silent disco (we’re right there with you), here’s how it works: When you arrive at Rooftop 210, you get to choose which DJ’s music you like the best and then put on wireless headphones. Then you hit the dance floor and boogie down to your heart’s content.

For those not wearing headphones, you get to watch people dancing in silence, giving you a good time and some great laughs. To make the night even better, they’ll be accepting toy donations for Addy’s Giving Heart. For Christmas in July, all of the toys collected will be delivered to patients at Jeff Gordon’s Children Hospital in Concord. NOTE: This event is 21 and up.

Saturday, July 22

Let Charlotte Fire serve your pancakes

Enjoy a delicious breakfast cooked by some of Charlotte’s finest and support a great cause at the same time. Charlotte Fire is hosting its annual pancake breakfast and are serving up some tasty blueberry and plain pancakes.

Mark your calendar for the Firefighter's Pancake Breakfast benefitting the Firefighter Burned Children's Fund July 22 @7thPublicMarket. pic.twitter.com/5Pf2sZkrdj — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 12, 2017

For a suggested donation of $3 for kids and $5 for adults, you can support the Firefighters’ Burned Children’s Fund to make your morning even sweeter. The event runs 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at 7th Street Public Market.

Meet WNBA star Ivory Latta at her book signing

Two-time WNBA All-Star Ivory Latta will be at Barnes & Noble in Carolina Place Mall for a signing of her children's book "Bounce Bounce! Despite the Height."

The book is the true story of Latta, one of the smallest women to play in the WNBA. Latta, who is originally from York County, currently plays for the Washington Mystics. She is the youngest of seven children in her family and has played basketball professionally since 2007. You can purchase a copy of her book for $7.99.

Take the kids to a free dance class

Lil Miss Fit Dance Studio on Independence Boulevard is helping you keep the kids active by offering free dance classes every Saturday in July and August. The lessons, which are open to children ages 3-18, run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register, click here and fill out this form. For any questions, you can email the studio by clicking here, or call 315-383-2462.

Audition for Winterfest at Carowinds

OK, so technically this might not beat the heat, but this is your chance to join Carowinds as a performer for Winterfest. The park is looking for singers, dancers, and comedic actors ahead of the inaugural winter extravaganza.

Tryouts are from 3-6 p.m. Saturday July 22 and again on July 29. Applicants must be 15 years old and complete an online application before auditioning. For more information, click here.

WinterFest will be from November 24 through December 30 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays🎄 5-10PM.



Learn More: https://t.co/7rrkIftQJZ … pic.twitter.com/LeAD7zDegP — Carowinds (@Carowinds) July 16, 2017

Break out that ugly sweater for Christmas in July

‘Tis the season! Brass Tap in South End is getting a head start on celebrating everyone’s favorite holiday by hosting their Christmas in July party. Wear your favorite ugly sweater (or T-shirt, since it’s July and all) and get in on the fun.

There will be some cool giveaways, including cash and gift cards those who embody the Christmas spirit, and Santa Claus himself will make an appearance. Special winter brews will be on tap for the party, and best of all: it’s free to attend.

Let your kids’ imaginations go crazy at ImagiCON

Kids ages 11-18 are invited to ImaginOn at The Joe & Joan Martin Center in uptown from noon until 4 p.m. This is the second annual comic book, graphic novel, manga, and anime event at the center, which aims to celebrate and explore comics and graphic novels aimed at teens and pre-teens.

Kids will participate in Cosplay costume design, comic art workshops, as well as meet local artists and presenters. Attendees will also participate in video and board gaming contests.

Experience the great outdoors (while indoors) at Bass Pro Shops’ family summer camp

Every weekend, Bass Pro Shops at Concord Mills is offering a free family summer camp on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll get to participate in a number of activities, including shooting, archery, camping and hiking, as well as learn safety rules and regulations. For this weekend, crafts will include designing your own “Wiggle Fish” lure.

Children's Book Signing with

Sunday, July 23

Sing Karaoke in Plaza Midwood

Wrap up your weekend by singing your heart out at Snug Harbor. The popular Plaza Midwood hangout has its weekly "Bone Snugs-N-Harmony" karaoke party every Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

Bryan Pierce, host of the party, says the party promises to "squeeze that last little bit of awesome out of the weekend." Best of all, there's no cover and there's plenty of great drinks and food on the menu.

Go to a Game of Thrones viewing party

Fans of the HBO hit "Game of Thrones" can join their fellow viewers for every episode of Season 7 at The Cotton Room on Brevard Court. There's no charge and there will be free popcorn provided for guests.

There will also be half-price win and Game of Thrones-themed drinks. This event is for 21 & up.

