7-year-old battling brain cancer becomes cop for a day

HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - The day started with a greeting from Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and an open invitation to the department’s Special Operations Division.

But first Elijah Young was given a special gift: his own police uniform.

Like many 7-year-olds Elijah dreams of becoming an officer one day, but doctors say he may never see that dream come to fruition.

The 7-year-old boy is now in hospice care, battling a second round of brain cancer. This time his prognosis is a mother’s nightmare.

“I just shattered,” recalled his mother Eboni Washington when she heard a second brain tumor was discovered in November. "They say it is terminal and there’s no cure but I have a strong faith and God has the final say.”

His mother said seeing her son ride a motorcycle, explore the police station and even play with a remote control bomb robot are memories she will cherish forever because the officers helped her son just be a kid.

“He’s so strong,” she said crying. “He teaches me to appreciate life and not take anything for granted. It’s good to see everyone come out and support him, because it’s a constant reminder that I’m not alone even though I might feel alone. Elijah keeps me going. As long as I see him smile, as long as I’m around him, I’m going to keep on pushing, keep on fighting.”

Click here to follow Elijah’s journey on his Facebook page or search #ElijahsFight on Twitter.

(© 2017 WUSA)