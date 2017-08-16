91-year-old WWII vet says he is not bothered by neo-Nazi demonstration

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A 91-year-old World War II veteran says he is still supporting President Donald Trump.

President Trump was heavily criticized for not condemning neo-Nazis and other hate groups that took part in the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

A Charlottesville woman was killed when a man drove his car into a group of counter protestors.

Last Friday night, torch-carrying demonstrators marched onto the campus of the University of Virginia shouting Nazi slogans and carrying Nazi flags.

Art Rogers watched some of the coverage of the violence taking place in Virginia.

From 1944 to 1946, he served in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he joined in working on the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, N.M. to help develop the first atomic bombs.

Rogers said he was not that bothered by the Nazi banners but he did question who the organizers were.

“Many of these people just don’t come running out of their house to do that," he said. "They have some type of organization that is getting them together."

As for the response from President Trump that has upset many, Rogers encourages people to give Trump time.

“In other words, because that happened doesn’t mean he is not going to take action," Rogers said. "He is a man that thinks.”

But retired Marine Corp General Cornell Wilson takes a different view.

His wife’s uncle fought at Iwo Jima and Wilson said he is certainly troubled by the events of last weekend.

“I’ve traveled around the world in my Marine Corp career," Wilson said. "A lot of other countries look to us as a beacon of life and hope and democratic ideals. We don’t want that to go anyway differently."

By way of explaining why the Nazi flags didn’t bother him, Rogers said his work on the atomic bomb makes him more concerned about what could happen if North Korea and the U.S. deploy nuclear weapons.

"You will have a very bad death because it will encompass the whole world," Rogers said. "That’s how close we are to being annihilated.”

