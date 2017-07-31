Bessemmer City woman celebrates 100th birthday

Irene Harmon

BESSEMMER CITY, N.C. -- In the year 1917 a loaf of bread cost nine cents and the average cost of a car was $360. It was also the year Irene Harmon was born.

Irene Harmon celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday at First Baptist Church in Bessemmer City with her family and friends.

"She enjoyed it," her son Gerald Harmon said.

Irene Harmon still enjoys knitting. In fact, she still knits caps for children that she donates to daycares in Bessemmer City.

Irene Harmon lives a "relaxed way of life" and her son credits her long life to healthy living.

"She has no bad habits," Gerald Harmon said. "She doesn't smoke or drink."

Nearly 80 people gathered Sunday to help Irene Harmon celebrate her 100th birthday including her two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Irene Harmon was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 27, 1917 and was raised in Bessemer City. She was a book keeper for Kate's Skating Rink. Kate Grice, who built the rink with her husband, is a longtime friend of Irene Harmon.

Once a week Irene Harmon likes to go out for lunch. "She loves her hot dogs and french fries," Gerald Harmon said.

