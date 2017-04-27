Blessing Box Campaign promotes kindness in Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nearly 150,000 people live in poverty in Charlotte. A lot of those people go unnoticed, that’s why About Face Charlotte is looking to change that by encouraging acts of kindness around the Queen City.

“It’s empowering people, one at a time, to create the society that we want to live in,” says Scott Gardner, founder of About Face Charlotte.

The organization is on a mission to give a voice to the voiceless, shedding light on people you may not normally talk to. His goal is to give poverty a microphone, a way to tell its story.

To do that, the organization is promoting kindness through the Blessing Box Campaign.

Charlotte businesses receive a box filled with 100 slips of paper, encouraging each person to do an act of kindness and write it down, then place those written messages into the box.

“We’ve had numerous people who have come back in and said, ‘I already do a lot of acts of kindness, but just writing them down and knowing that I needed to do a hundred of them kept me looking, so all day every day I was looking for these acts of kindness for these things to do, which I think is the whole deal,” Scott says.

Those boxes make up the Wall of Compassion at Grace AME Church in Uptown, which will be open to the public for free and stay standing until Tuesday.



