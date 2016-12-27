Cam makes boy's Christmas wish come true

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has done it again: been a bright spot for a child.
He's known for his Sunday giveaways. He's crashed special Halloween parties. And of course, he does a lot of great work with the Cam Newton Foundation.
Taylor Deckard is a 10-year-old boy who is battling a severe heart condition and he's also a very serious Auburn Tigers fan. For Christmas this year, Taylor wished to meet Cam Newton.
And Cam made it happen.
Grab the Kleenex, folks.
For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016
