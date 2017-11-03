Car lovers will race to the Queen City for the international auto show

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte International Auto Show is back this weekend for the 25th year, with over 300 cars to check out. It gives a look inside some of the best cars for teens, families, and even the dreamers, with some of the newest, coolest, and most practical vehicles on the lot, all under one roof... No dealership necessary.

NBC Charlotte's Hannah Welker took a look at some of the safest and most high-tech cars, for families.

Welker started with Subaru’s Crosstrek, a crossover vehicle. Spacious, with new navigation technology, and a Starlink system.

But Chevy isn't messing around when it comes to teen driver safety, especially in the Cruze. It's all in the key.

"It's been registered with the car as a teen driver, so if I use this key to start the vehicle, all the safety equipment is automatically turned on to its highest safety setting and it can't be turned off," says a Chevy spokesperson.

Inside the car, there's another catch. With this key, teens can't turn the radio on until they buckle up. Parents can also keep track of driving with the in-car report card, monitoring how fast the teen drives, how hard they're braking, and how far they're driving.

Hate taking car seats in and out? The Chevy Traverse can fix that.

The back seat slides forward, so the car seat can stay in, while others can get in the third row, and a hands-free tailgate makes life a whole lot easier.

You can visit the auto show through Sunday. Adult tickets are $8, kids under 12 get in for FREE.

© 2017 WCNC.COM