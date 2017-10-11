Charlotte Checkers hope to continue their success on their home ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Checkers hit the ice this Friday and Saturday for their home opener. With a 2-0 start to the season on the road, they look to continue with that success in the Queen City.

“We’re looking to put it all together,” says Dennis Robertson, a third season veteran with the Checkers. “We’ve been close in the past. I think our young guys this year are really good, and we brought back a big group of veteran guys too, so we’re looking to win.”

NBC Charlotte's very own Hannah Welker joined the team this week, for a practice, to see if she had what it takes to make the team.

Kids get a special deal at this Saturday’s game, just $5.50. And the first several hundred kids in the door get a free t-shirt.

