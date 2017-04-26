Charlotte man starts non-profit to give shoes to those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- They say, don’t judge someone until you walk a mile in their shoes.

Well, one Charlotte man is taking that to heart by making sure everyone he encounters has a pair.

His name is Jeremy Coffey and he is the founder 'Good Soles.' It’s a non-profit organization geared toward giving men a pair of steel-toe work boots.

Coffey tells NBC Charlotte it all started when he was waiting at a stop light on Caldwell Street right before I-277 in Charlotte, back in August, when a man asking for money approached him.

"I didn't have anything in my car to give him and I just happened to look down and to notice he had the worst pair of shoes you can imagine," Coffey says.

That’s when he decided to make a trade, not knowing it would change his life forever.

Coffey traded the man with a pair of basketball sneakers he had in his backseat. It was a quick exchange with a man he never met that sparked the idea for ‘Good Soles.’

Coffey saw a need and is doing his best to meet it, something the folks at the ‘Men Shelter in Charlotte’ can appreciate.

“A lot of our men have been offered positions but for needing a pair of boots they have to pass on the opportunity,” Director of Employment Joe Hamby says.

Since launching in December 2016, ‘Good Soles’ has been able to donate 80 pairs of new steel-toe work boots.

"I would like to say that’s 80 prayers that have been answered here at the men’s shelter,” Coffey says.

He says it’s all about having your heart open to helping someone and he hopes his story inspires others to do the same.

"Something very simple, something very small can make a big difference." Coffey says.

If you would like to support this cause, check out the ‘Good Soles’ GoFundMe page here.



