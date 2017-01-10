Charlotte man's winter 'newscast' goes viral

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The onslaught of winter weather within the past week caused Charlotte to go into a frenzy.

One man found humor in the storm by impersonating a live newscast on his very own "MyPhone5 News." He speaks into a plastic, colorful microphone referring to the storm as "the white blanket of death" and saying he's never seen it this bad.

The parody jabs fun at impact of the storm. Charlotteans can certainly relate to the parody as some were disappointed by the lack of snow while others saw more than they expected.

Watch here:

