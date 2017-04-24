Chevy owners get experience of a lifetime at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chevy owners got an experience of a lifetime Friday, getting to drive their very own cars on Charlotte Motor Speedway. Even our very own Hannah Welker got behind the wheel of a Corvette!

“We really want to bring them to a safe environment, to take them to some of the limits that you can’t take them to on the streets today,” says Chevrolet Southeast Region Marketing Manager, Edward Bailey.

Chevy owners hit three courses. The traditional oval, the roads course, and the drag way.

It was an opportunity to try out all the bells and whistles in their vehicles.

“I see customers come here, but when they leave, they leave enthusiasts because they really understand their vehicle,” Bailey says. "Some things they’ve never explored in their vehicle, and again, it’s all in a very safe environment.”



