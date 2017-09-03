Chinese Lantern Festival comes to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

BELMONT, N.C. -- With cooler, crisp fall air on its way, there is a perfect place in the Charlotte area to take an evening stroll.

The new Chinese Lanterns exhibit at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens will open Thursday.

More than 800 larger-than-life lanterns will light up the garden every Wednesday through Sunday night through the end of October. The lanterns portray animals like exotic birds, wild animals from the Serengeti Plains, bugs and life under the sea.

The celebration of Asian culture will also include food, Kung Fu demonstrations, shadow plays and Chinese artists.

The exhibit is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night. Tickets must be purchased separately from a daytime garden ticket. There are discounts available for members and if you purchase tickets online.

