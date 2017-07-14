Climbing wall brings even more thrills to the USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Imagine rock climbing up a 45-foot wall... no ropes, no gear, just pure adrenaline. Then, falling from that height into a deep water pool. Sounds thrilling right?

Well for all you thrill seekers, here's your chance. You can experience this crazy climb right now at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is home to the first permanent deep water solo climbing complex in the world, a challenge usually only found in mountainous areas for professionals.

“What we have here are 25, 35 and 45 foot walls that bend back over a 20 foot deep pool,” said U.S. National Whitewater Center Brand Manager, Eric Osterhus. “So you’re climbing without any harnesses, without any ropes. It’s just you and the wall, and you fall into the pool at the end of your climb.”

The challenge starts on the wall, depending on the difficulty of the route. The grip placements make it easier or harder to reach the top.

“It doesn’t take much before you even get halfway up, your forearms start burning, your finger start hurting,” said climber, Tyler Allyn. “It takes quite a bit out of you, so it only takes 2, 3 climbs before you’re done for the day.”

The wall welcomes competitors, too, in a 4-part Aqua Rock competition series. Beginners and experts are encouraged to climb.



© 2017 WCNC.COM