Community presents Marine in recovery with a car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chad Mitchell, a Marine Veteran, now in recovery from substance abuse received a 'recycled ride' from Caliber Collision Thursday.

"I can't describe it." said Mitchell almost overwhelmed with emotion. "It's outstanding. It's transportation to work. Get my life back together and be an active part of society again."

Roughly 150 volunteer hours were put into the blue Honda as part of the nationwide community service project.

Mitchell was selected through, North Carolina Serves Metrolina, Goodwill and VA of Salisbury.

Mitchell wants to encourage other veterans to seek out help if they need it.

"Helps out there- you just got to want it. And I did, and I got it."

