Community rallies around special pup after tough time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A very special dog is feeling the love of the Charlotte community after NBC Charlotte told the story of his difficult journey.

Kai, an Australian Shepherd mix, was previously adopted out of Charlotte Animal Care and Control but when they found him being neglected, he was returned.

"His condition was horrific," said Animal Health Technician Debbie Jones. "He couldn't walk, he had numerous skin rashes and open wounds and extreme hair loss."

Animal Control found Kai without food, care and believe he may have been suffering from physical abuse. Shortly after being returned, the Greater Charlotte Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stepped in.

"When he came in, basically everyone thought he was dead, until he lifted his head," SPCA's Faith Spivey said. "He was just as sweet as he could be, so everyone fell in love with him and saved him."

Slowly, with care and time, Kai recovered. But when he required an expensive surgery from hip dysplasia, SPCA created a You-Caring fund and took Kai's story to NBC Charlotte.

After Kai's story aired, donations began pouring in. On Wednesday, the fundraising account had raised over $7,000, thousands over their goal of $4,000.

"We appreciate the donations so much," Spivey said. "SPCA is planning on using the extra money to fund other animals needing procedures."

